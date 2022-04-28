New Amazon lows hit Crucial’s 2 and 4TB portable SSDs from $137 (Reg. $200+), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the some new all-time lows on Crucial’s solid-state drives and storage devices. You can land the Crucial X6 portable SSD in 2TB or 4TB capacities for $136.99 or $289.99 shipped respectively. Regularly $200 and $439 or more, today’s offers are up to 36% off the going rate and are both now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While we are seeing the first drops on Samsung’s faster and brand new variants, the 2TB model is nearly double the price of today’s deal for comparison. Delivering up to 800MB/s transfer rates over USB-C alongside compatibility with USB 3.2 gear, these drives weigh “less than your car keys.” They will also work with PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro systems as well as gaming consoles via a USB-A adapter. Head below for more details.

If you’re not partial to a solid-state solution and are just looking for some home backup storage, today’s Gold Box also features the WD 8TB Elements External Desktop Hard Drive at $136.99 shipped. While that’s the same price as the 2TB portable above, it also has a significantly larger storage capacity and is now at the best price we have tracked all year on Amazon where it typically is as much as $190. It’s also not as fast and modern in terms of specs, but again, for simple backups and storing photos, files, and documents, among other things, it is a far more economical solution.

As we mentioned above we are now tracking the first solid price drops on Samsung’s brand new T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD (here’s our hands-on review), but we also have a great deal running on the SanDisk Pro 1,050MB/s 4TB G-Drive portable model as well. Now available with at least $100 in savings, it is sitting at the second-best Amazon price ever with a 2000-pound crush resistance and 3-meter drop protection in tow. Get a closer look at the spec sheet and price comparison right here.

Crucial X6 portable SSD features:

HUGE CAPACITY: Up to 4TB, storage capacity – enough for up to 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs, or 400GB of documents with room to spare

FAST: Read speeds up to 800MB/s – that’s 5.6x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

RELIABLE AND DURABLE: Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

