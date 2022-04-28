Score a new all-time low on Logitech’s sleek Keys-to-Go Bluetooth keyboard at $55

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $54.85 shipped. Marking a new all-time low from its usual $70 price tag, this is cents below our previous mention and 22% off the going rate. Designed to complement your portable Apple setup, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and the like. Head below for more.

As neat as the design of the lead deal is for people who travel, the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard delivers much of the same compact design for less. Sure it’s not waterproof or quite as everyday carry-friendly, but packs $30 price tag with multi-device features baked in.

As for the latest from Logitech, earlier this month the brand just launched its most recent ergonomic vertical mouse. Living up to its Lift name, this more affordable offering arrives with out of the box Mac and PC support to go alongside its one of three colorways. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

