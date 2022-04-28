Apple’s official silicone/leather AirTag Loops now on sale from $21 at Amazon (Reg. $29+)

Amazon now offers the official Apple AirTag Loop in various styles starting at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $29 price tag you’d normally pay, these are the lowest prices since the very beginning of the year and the third-best discounts to date. Whether you picked up a more affordable alternative right when you first scored AirTags or have been holding out for a sizable discount on first-party accessories, today’s AirTag Loop deals finally let you bring the usual Apple quality into your everyday carry. There’s the usual polyurethane material that Apple normally uses for its accessories, as well as the unique form that helps you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more, as well. Head below for more.

For those in the market for something a bit more stylish, Amazon is also carrying the discounts over to the leather version of Apple’s AirTag Loop. This higher-end model arrives with a $24.75 price tag, dropping from the usual $39 going rate to the best price of the year. This too is one of the first discounts overall, as well. Delivering much of the same actual functionality as the silicone model highlighted above, this alternative swaps in specially tanned European leather for a more premium build. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some added insight.

Having both already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discounts are for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your items. The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to. AirTag is sold separately.

