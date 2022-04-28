Cuisinart wireless USB EvolutionX Blender with travel cup hits new low at $67.50 (Reg. $80)

Justin Kahn -
New low $67.50

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Compact Blender for $67.49 shipped. Originally $92, it regularly sells for $80 like it currently fetches at Best Buy. This is $0.50 below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked. The RPB-100 EvolutionX can run for 20 minutes continuously on a single charge without being tethered to an outlet in any way. That’s more than enough time to get plenty of protein shakes and smoothies in before the 2 hour recharge over USB is required as well as being a particularly handy option during your off-grid adventures and the like. The LED display controls are joined by the included 16-ounce to-go cup with a travel lid. More details below. 

If the cordless option and mildly premium price tag aren’t going to work for your needs, hit up our recent roundup of blenders. Starting from just $22.50, you’ll find more compact personal-sized options right up to larger meal prep-ready models from Ninja and Nutribullet on tap right now

But if you fancy yourself a bit of a pro-am home chef, you might want to spend some time browsing through the ongoing Vitamix Mother’s Day sale. The brand makes some of the best options on the market and they are now up to $100 off ahead of next month’s festivities alongside the attachments from $20. Everything is waiting for you right here

Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Blender features:

Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Personal Blender does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups. Portable. Powerful. Perfect or use at home or on the go!

