NutriBullet Blender Combo now 33% off at $100, personal models from $22.50, more (2022 lows)

As the kitchen deals contuse to roll in, we are now tracking a series of big-time price drops on blenders and combo mixer systems from $22.50. Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender Combo for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently fetching $120 at Target, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at up to 33% off outside of the limited holiday offer last year. Three speed options are joined by manual pulsing action and the nutrient extraction program for a notable option when it comes to meal preparations, whipping up some iced cocktails this summer, and your daily smoothie or protein shake. It ships with a serving blender pitcher as well as 32 and 24 ounce on-the-go cups with lids, a tamper, and a recipe book. Dishwasher-safe designs all around as well as a BPA-free build round out the feature set. Head below for more blender deals.

More blender deals:

If it’s something in the juicer category you’re after, this morning saw Ninja’s cold press model drop back down to the Amazon all-time low at $100 shipped. You can get all fo the details on that right here and be sure to visit the now live Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day sale for more kitchen deals.

NutriBullet 1200 Watt Blender Combo features:

NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book

