Game with the 300Hz display on Alienware’s m15 R4 RTX 3070-powered laptop at $325 off

Amazon is offering the Alienware m15 R4 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz Gaming Laptop for $1,787.98 shipped. Normally listed for $2,113 this 15% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this laptop and beats our previous mention by $212. Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 8-core processor and an RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, you will be able to fully utilize the 300Hz 1080p panel on this laptop. The 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD means you will have fast access to your game library and low loading times. On the memory side of things, the 16GB of DDR4 memory included will be more than capable of running pretty much any game. The RTX 3070 gives you access to NVIDIA’s latest DLSS 2.0 and ray tracing performance for great visuals and better performance over the 20-series cards in supported games. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $849. This laptop is running an 11th Gen i7 processor and a newer version of the RTX 3050 with the Ti version. The 15.6-inch screen runs at 1080p with a 144Hz refresh rate and supports adaptive sync. Otherwise, both these laptops use DDR4 memory and PCIe M.2 SSDs. You do get the benefit of Thunderbolt 4 with this laptop, unlike the Alienware that has Thunderbolt 3. The USB-C port used for Thunderbolt 4 can output a DisplayPort signal and is compatible with Power Delivery for charging the laptop.

Dell and Alienware just recently launched new gaming laptops based on AMD’s latest mobile processors, learn more about these laptops and the Alienware Aurora desktop refresh by checking out our launch coverage here. Today, April 28, only, Amazon is offering deals on PC peripherals such as gaming monitors, keyboards, and mice from $90. There are also Chromebooks in this sale with the HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 reaching the lowest price we’ve tracked at $250.

Alienware m15 R4 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop features:

Weighing in as low as 4.65 lbs., under 20.5mm thin, 360.3mm wide and 276.2mm long, the Alienware m15 is lean and powerful. Designed from the ground up, the m15 features premium magnesium alloy materials that deliver weight savings while reducing thickness and delivering a stiffer, sturdy, chassis – all within a sleek aesthetic. This generation of the Alienware m15 includes an improved surface coating engineered to reduce fingerprint smearing and other typical stains without changing the hue.

