Amazon PC sale up to $165 off: Chromebooks, Razer, curved gaming monitors, more from $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $165 or more off a range of Chromebooks, PC battlestation gear, and more from $90. One standout is the HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $360, this model hit Amazon back in September and is now at the lowest price we have tracked there with $110 in savings attached. This Intel Pentium hybrid is essentially a fold-over tablet and Chromebook notebook in one with a 14-inch micro-edge touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. Featuring “all-day battery life,” alongside Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in webcam, and Chrome OS, it is a a notable option that can take you from the classroom to at-home browsing and Netflix binging. Head below for more of today’s best Gold Box PC gear deals.

Gold Box PC gaming gear sale:

Check out our recent hands-on video review of the new Razer streaming gear (Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT, and more), then hit up our PC gaming hub for more deals to upgrade your battlestation. We are currently tracking new lows on Razer’s Opus X Wireless headset alongside offers on loads of gear to build out your new machine including processors, GPUs, and much more right here.

HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 features:

SLIM AND SUPREMELY FLEXIBLE – The HP Chromebook x360 convertible laptop has entertaining views in four different positions and the power to tackle work or play all day with long battery life, ample storage, and an Intel processor.

HD TOUCHSCREEN WITH 4K GRAPHICS – Intuitively control your PC with the 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen (1), perfect for smoothly streaming 4K content in tandem with the Intel UHD Graphics 605 (2).

RELIABLE PERFORMANCE – Seamlessly click between multiple windows without a drop in speed thanks to the quad-core Intel Pentium Silver processor—the perfect mixture of performance, power consumption, and value (3).

