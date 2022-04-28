LEGO’s new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set pays homage to a classic theme

As the LEGO summer lineup begins solidifying, we’re now getting an official look at yet another creation due out in June. This time delivering the latest Creator 3-in-1, the LEGO Group is paying homage to one of its more old school themes with its new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set.

LEGO reveals new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set

The LEGO Group keeps proving it has more to be excited about this year, and the latest Creator 3-in-1 set is the latest model to excite. Deemed the new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent (31132), the build draws inspiration from one of the company’s lesser-known themes. Clearly drawing from one of the flagship sets from the 2005 Vikings theme, the set is reimagining that classic build 17 years later.

This time around, the LEGO Viking Ship stacks up to 1,192 pieces and assembles the most detailed longship we’ve seen in brick-built form to date. It has a bright red and white sail with plenty of multicolored shields flanking the sides. Alongside the Midgard Serpent, there’s also three new Viking minifigures to round out the build.

Of course being a Creator 3-in-1 set, this LEGO build can be reassembled into more than just the main Viking Ship. In this case, you’re looking at a pair of other Viking-themed models, with one of them stacking up to a menacing wolf and the other being a house complete with some livestock and even a miniature dragon. As per usual with these kinds of sets, the two secondary builds aren’t quite as intricate as the main one, but still bring a lot to the table.

Slated to join the ever-growing roster of new LEGO summer sets, the upcoming Creator 3-in-1 Viking Ship will be launching on June 1. It will retail for $119.99, making for one of the more expensive creations in the series, though that higher price point is seemingly very well deserved based on the part count and what you’re getting in the set.

9to5Toys’ Take

The original LEGO Vikings theme is one of the more obscure lineups in the brand’s history at this point, but anyone who grew up around the time these kids were originally being released are sure to love the inspiration found in this upcoming Viking Boat. Even by its own merit, there is so much to like about the set in its own right.

The LEGO Group has been knocking it out of the park with these Creator 3-in-1 sets as of late, and the most recent addition to the collection gives builders a chance to bring some brick-built Vikings to their collection. I can easily see this being a set that people buy multiple of to assemble the different builds, similar to last year’s 3-in-1 Castle.

Will you be picking this one up when it launches in June? And if so, which of the three builds are you most excited to assemble first? Let us know in the comments below.

