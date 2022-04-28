Motorola’s latest Moto G Power Android smartphone reaches new low of $167

Amazon is offering the new Moto G Power (2022) 64GB Unlocked in the Dark Grove colorway for $166.91 shipped. Normally listed for $200, this 17% discount makes a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this smartphone, saving you $33. This same phone currently goes for $190 from Best Buy. The Moto G Power is a “no-frills” smartphone. It is powerful enough, with its octa-core processor, to handle pretty much anything, even though it may not be the fastest at it. The 6.5-inch screen runs at a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth content consumption experience. The water-repellent design also means you can take it out and about and not worry about it getting wet. The 5,000mAh battery is claimed to last upwards of 3 days without needing to be recharged. Of course, this depends on how heavily you use your phone. The low-light performance of the camera is assisted by Quad Pixel Technology and you get the ability to use Dual Capture to use both the front- and rear-facing cameras at the same time. Keep reading for more.

At $167, you are unlikely to find a phone of the same caliber. You could save some cash by going with the 2021 Moto G Play at $150 instead. Unlike the Moto phone mentioned above, the Play has just 3GB of memory, one less than the Power, and half the storage space at 32GB. The processor is octa-core as well but at a lower speed of 1.8GHz. You do keep the claimed 3 days of battery life that is at the same capacity. The screen is also similar to the Power with its 6.5-inch size but has a notch rather than a hole-punch camera. The camera system on the Play is also lower quality overall.

Be sure to check out our roundup of today’s best smartphone accessory deals from $8 headlined by the HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for $10. You can also grab an Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for $140. This is the second-best price to date and gets you a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and 21 days of battery life.

Motoo G Power (2022) 64GB Unlocked features:

Get a boost in speed and efficiency from an octa-core processor with HyperEngine technology. The MediaTek G37 Helio 2.3 GHz processor gives your phone a boost across the board, from faster refresh rates to more reliable network connections.

Leave the charger at home. With a massive 5000mAh battery, you can go up to three days on a single charge. Listen to music for 110 hours, watch videos for 18 hours, or keep up with social media for 17 hours.

Google Android Smartphone Compatible with all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T Mobile. It also works with prepaid carriers, including Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint, Tracfone, Google Fi, and H2O.

