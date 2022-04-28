Amazfit’s latest GTR and GTS 3 Smartwatches on sale from $140 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at $40 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that beats our previous mention by $10. Arriving as one of Amazfit’s latest smartwatches, the new GTR 3 just launched back in October with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display form-factor complete with 21-day battery life. As for its actual fitness features, you’ll find 150 different sport modes on top of the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and more. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

A more affordable option, but still one of the brand’s latest releases nonetheless, the Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch is currently down to $149.99 at Amazon. We’ve seen this one go for less in the past, but today’s $30 discount still delivers one of the first overall price cuts to date. This one trades in the more sleek circular design for a traditional smartwatch look with an always-on 1.75-inch AMOLED display and suite of sensors like the BioTracker PPG 3 biometric monitor for tracking blood-oxygen saturation alongside heart rate, sleep, stress, and all of the usual fitness stats.

For other ways to refresh your wearable ahead of all those spring workouts you’re planning, earlier in the week we spotted a discount on Withings’ all-new ScanWatch that’s still up for the taking. Delivering ECG and Sp02 monitoring in a more premium package, the luxurious stainless steel housing is complemented by a physical crown and 30-day battery. Not to mention $50 in savings across both of the different sizes starting from $230.

Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch features:

Amazfit GTR 3 is the best smartwatch that can integrate easily into your lifestyle and make everyday activities more convenient. You will get a reliable, versatile and advanced lifestyle partner that is there for you whether you’re going to work, the gym or out with friends. Even with the vast array of advanced functions assembled within its slim and light body, the GTR 3 maintains a refined elegance only found in classic round watches, and yet still finds a way to integrate a powerful battery which can last for up to 21 days.

