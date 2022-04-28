Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger $10 (Reg. $26), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger for $10 when applying code Z2RNHU8V at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $26 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 61% in savings while marking a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this charging station has room for both your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset and Apple Watch. On the left is a dock to recharge your wearable in Nightstand Mode, with a MagSafe-compatible charger joining it on the right.
MagSafe-compatible wireless charging pad automatically aligns your iPhone 12 for easy place-and-go charging. This 2-in-1 wireless charging station combines a magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 series and a charger stand for the iWatch.
Modular design with a built-in USB-A port lets you charge all your devices with a single power outlet. Detachable iWatch charger stand can be plugged into any USB-A port for wireless charging on-the-go; iWatch charging requires an official iWatch charging cable.
