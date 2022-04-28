NutriBullet’s latest-model food processor and dough mixer hits all-time low at $82.50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering NutriBullet’s latest NBP50100 Food Processorsystem for $82.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $120 and currently fetching as much directly from NutriBullet, this is 31% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked. This one landed on Amazon for the first time a few months ago with 450-watts of processing power and a 7-cup capacity to power you through your meal preparation all year long. It ships with a series of stainless steel and BPA-free plastic attachments including the work bowl, lid, food pusher, blade adaptor, dough blade, slice/shred discs, and chopping add-on, all of which are top-rack dishwasher-safe. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is on par or lower than most big brand options, a great way to save on a similar product is with the Amazon renewed Cuisinart FP-11 Food Processor at $50 shipped. Alongside the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, this one includes stainless steel chopping, mixing, and dough blade options as well as an adjustable slicing disc and more.

As far as more traditional blending systems go, we spotted a new Amazon low on the Cuisinart wireless USB EvolutionX today. But you’ll want to browse through our previous roundup for options starting from $22.50 including protein shake-ready models as well as more involved systems from Ninja and the aforementioned NutriBullet. Everything is neatly organized right here and be sure to visit our home goods deal hub for more.

NutriBullet NBP50100 Food Processor features:

Full-sized food processor with blade and disc attachments for chopping, slicing, shredding, spiralizing and kneading dough, plus three precision speeds: high, low, and pulse.

Dual-sized food pusher adjusts the width of the feed chute to accommodate ingredients of all sizes, including smooth drizzles of liquid add-ins.

450-Watt Motor Base 7-Cup Work Bowl, Lid with Feed Chute, Dual-size Food Pusher, Blade Adaptor, Chopping Blade, Dough Blade, Spiralizer Disc, Reversible Thick Slice/Shred Disc, Reversible Thin Slice/Shred Disc, Recipe Book & User Guide

The Work Bowl, Lid, Food Pusher, Blade Adaptor, and Dough Blade are all made from durable BPA-free plastic. The Slice/Shred Discs and Chopping Blade are made from stainless steel.

