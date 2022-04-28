Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds with Qi case drop to $90 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is up to 47% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since December of last year, and the best we can find. AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and “enhanced bass” are joined by active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback via the wireless charging Qi case. The unique bean-shaped form-factor also houses an always-on voice assistant alongside compatibility with both Android and iOS smartphones. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If the Samsung buds above aren’t getting you excited, save a ton and go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds. Delivering CVC 8.0 noise reduction, graphene drivers, and an IPX7 waterproof rating, they also clock in with a 40-hour playback time and a far more affordable $39 price tag right now.

Then go dive into the rest of this week’s fresh new Anker price drops at Amazon. Starting from $13 Prime shipped, you’ll find a range of its latest MagSafe gear marked down alongside power banks, Lightning cables, and additional charging gear for EDC and home setups. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Sound That Rocks: The Akg-Tuned 12Mm Speaker And Enhanced Bass Tone Play Everything In Studio-Quality Sound. An Open Design Creates A Live Listening Environment, Suiting Those Who Prefer A Natural, Spacious Sound

New Style. New Sound: Equal Parts Earbuds And Ear Bling, Galaxy Buds Live Come In 5 Colors You’Ll Want To Rock All Day

Turn Down Distractions: Turn On Active Noise Cancellation To Block Out Background Noise On An Airplane, Train Or Bus. Tap Again To Let In Surrounding Live Sounds— Colleagues’ Voices, Flight Announcements, Street Traffic—While Still Enjoying Your Favorite Playlist Or Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!