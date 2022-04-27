Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe Power Bank sees rare discount in mid-week sale from $13

We’ve made it to Wednesday and Anker is now launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around there’s a whole series of charging accessories in the spotlight, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $59.99. Marking only the second discount of the year, this is down from $70 and delivering quite the rare chance to save period.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Then head below for more from $13.

Best Anker deals this week:

If you’re in the market for something a bit more capable for your on-the-go energy needs, Anker’s versatile PowerHouse II 400 went on sale earlier in the week. This one is down to the best price of the year following a $220 discount, which delivers one of the brand’s most capable power stations for $240.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

