Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe Power Bank sees rare discount in mid-week sale from $13

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save now From $13

We’ve made it to Wednesday and Anker is now launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around there’s a whole series of charging accessories in the spotlight, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $59.99. Marking only the second discount of the year, this is down from $70 and delivering quite the rare chance to save period.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Then head below for more from $13.

Best Anker deals this week:

If you’re in the market for something a bit more capable for your on-the-go energy needs, Anker’s versatile PowerHouse II 400 went on sale earlier in the week. This one is down to the best price of the year following a $220 discount, which delivers one of the brand’s most capable power stations for $240.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: OtterBox’s magnetic power bank is ultra-v...
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your ...
Casely debuts new Power Pod MagSafe power banks with wi...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker 32W USB-C/A Dual Car Char...
Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger sees f...
Tested: Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod battery pa...
Clean the property and car with Sun Joe’s SPX300...
Save up to 50% off on HyperX Gaming Mice from $15
Load more...
Show More Comments