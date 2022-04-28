This waterproof electric arc lighter is perfect for kicking butane out of your house for just $9.50

SUPRUS BEAUTY (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Waterproof Electric Arc Lighter with Flashlight for $9.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code POLOOYP5 at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $15, today’s deal saves over $5 from its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of butane-fueled lighters that constantly require refilling with the harmful fluid, then it’s time to upgrade. This electric arc lighter has a built-in battery that you can recharge with a USB cable, requiring no fuel, chemicals, or other harmful substances to function. On top of that, there’s a built-in LED flashlight as well which makes it a multifunction addition to your EDC. Keep reading for more.

If you’re just looking for a way to start a fire when camping, there are simpler and more budget-friendly solutions. This UST Stoke Kit with Micro SparkWheel Fire Starter is a great alternative that comes in at $9 on Amazon. It’s designed to be water-resistant in its case when sealed up and easily fits in your pocket. You’ll never have to charge it either, thanks to the fact that it uses flint to create sparks.

For other EDC gear, don’t forget that we have two knife and multitool posts live for you to check out. Right now there’s the Gerber Leather Key Multi-Tool that’s available at an Amazon low of $12. We also have additional pocket knife deals and more starting at $7, giving everyone a chance to bolster their EDC going into summer.

SUPRUS Electric Arc Lighter features:

Stainless steel wire closure for secure storage and a water-resistant O-ring seal to keep rain, snow and moisture out when the cap is closed. Includes a wrist lanyard with whistle for easy carry. Windproof and flameless,usb rechargeable arc lighter. It is a perfect outdoor lighter,camping fire starter tool,an emergency fire starter tool,edc camping survival tactical gear and more. No more harmful butane. SUPRUS uses plasma tech to eliminate the need for this harmful chemical. Simply plug in to any USB port(like computer or car or mobile phone portable charger）with the included USB cable. It can be quickly fully charged in 1.5 hours. During the ignition, there will be noise of “ zee,zee”, which is high-voltage power generation, please use with relax.

