Game on-the-go with Alienware’s RTX 3070 Ti-powered gaming notebook while saving $719

Amazon is offering the Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Notebook i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $2,211.29 shipped. Normally listed for $2,930, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming notebook. The large 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz display is powered by an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Both of those together will make for a great gaming experience and will fully utilize 1080p360 gaming. The 16GB of DDR5 memory will power through for pretty much any program or game with the 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage allowing for quick access to them. You will also get Microsoft’s new flagship operating system, Windows 11, with this gaming notebook. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support are also included. NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus support are baked into the display here as well. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $830. Unlike the Alienware, the 15.6-inch 1080p panel only runs at 144Hz and it also uses an 11th Gen i7 CPU. The RTX 3050 Ti present in the ASUS TUF machine will also see lower overall performance when compared to the RTX 3070 Ti but will have the benefit of running on the new Ampere architecture. You also get half the storage space and memory. Wi-Fi 6 support is still present here and it will come running Windows 10, but a free upgrade to Windows 11 should be available.

Be sure to check out this deal on an Alienware m15 R4 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,788. This laptop from Alienware features many similar specifications to the featured notebook but runs the non-Ti version of the RTX 3070 and the display only runs at 300Hz. Dell and Alienware have also recently launched new gaming laptops based on the latest AMD processors, learn more here.

Alienware X17 R2 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Notebook features:

Let the lightning-fast games begin with the high-speed capabilities of Killer Wi-Fi 6E and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, which transfers data at up to 40Gbps. Plus, enjoy these speeds with unprecedented convenience, thanks to a layout that places all video ports at or near the back of the system, rather than on the sides.

Get immersed in the game with a PC that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision incorporates metadata defined by studios and developers, thereby enabling optimal color profiles and breathtaking visual experiences. Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, provides a scalable sound technology that places every voice and instrument in its own space—so you can experience a game exactly as the creators envisioned.

Experience high-performance action across your favorite games and applications with up to 14-core 12th Gen Intel Core processors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!