Amazon launches wide-ranging Breville and De’Longhi Nespresso brewer sale from $120

Alongside its ongoing Breville automatic espresso machine sale at up to $100 off, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Breville and De’Longhi Nespresso Machine event from $120. One standout option is the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi at $141.75 shipped. Regularly up to $189 at Best Buy where it is currently matched, this is over $47 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Delivering a Keurig-style experience, it can brew both regular coffee and single or double espresso shots. Using a barcode-based Centrifusion technology, it provides “the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.” Other features include a 60-ounce water reservoir, 15-second heat up time, and automatic shut-off. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of the Breville and De’Longhi Nespresso Machine event at Amazon right here. The deals start from $120 and feature a range of models, some of which including the Aeroccino Milk Frother, as well as options in various colorways with up to $112 in savings.

Alongside the aforementioned Breville automatic espresso machine Mother’s Day sale at Amazon, we are also still tracking a rare price drop on the beloved Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker. Very rarely ever going on sale, you can currently lock-in a $70 price drop on this model, but don’t sleep on this one as it could jump back up in price at any second. All of the details you’ll need for that are in our previous coverage.

Swing by our home goods guide for all of this week’s best kitchen and cooking offers.

Nespresso De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker features:

VERSATILE AUTOMATIC COFFEE MAKER: VertuoPlus Deluxe makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes: 5oz and 7.77 o coffees, and single and double espresso. Pour over ice to create your favorite iced Coffee drinks

SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew the perfect single serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso’s Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large Coffee cup sizes

SINGLE SERVE COFFEE MACHINE: Have the ability to create barista grade brewed single serve Coffee or Espresso cups at the touch of a single button; Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only

