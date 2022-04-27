Rare Amazon price drop hits Technivorm’s KBGV 10-cup coffee maker at $279 (Reg. $349)

We are now tracking a rare price drop at Amazon on the Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker at $279 shipped. Regularly $349 and now slightly below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low, this is a solid $70 price drop on the beloved coffee maker that has only ever gone on sale a couple times previously. Alongside the ability to “heat water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction,” this pump-free machine supports a full or half carafe with the ability to brew up to 40-ounces in 4 to 6 minutes with one-touch operation. The BPA-, BPS-, BPF-, and phthalate-free design is complemented by the polished silver exterior and an extended 5-year warranty. There’s no telling how long this offer will last, so scoop it now if you’re intersted. More details below.

With weather starting to warm up, you might prefer to scoop up a more affordable cold brew machine. This afternoon we saw the Mr. Coffee’s Iced Brewer drop to a new Amazon all-time low with 50% in savings and a far less expensive $17.50 Prime shipped price tag.

But if it’s the espresso machines you’re after, Amazon has a number of notable models marked down ahead of Mother’s Day. Along with the Instant brand single-serve machines, we are now tracking up to $120 off models from Breville, KitchenAid, Philips, and more starting from $300. Check out our roundup for more details.

Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV features:

Perfect Coffee Every Time: This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction

Brew-Volume Selector switch for brewing half or full carafes

Easy to Use: The Moccamaster brews a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch

Quiet and Safe: The Moccamaster Select quietly brews your coffee and automatically turns off after 100 minutes

Delicious Coffee and Peace of Mind: Moccamaster coffee brewers have a 5-year warranty

