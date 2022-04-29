Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 returns to all-time low of $45 following $40 discount

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $85 $45
Best Black Friday smart home deals - Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

Amazon is now offering the Echo Show 5 2nd Gen for $44.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $85, today’s offer is marking a return to the Amazon all-time low for only the third time at $40 off. This beats our previous spring sale mention by $10 and is the lowest price in months. Just refreshed last year, Amazon’s latest smart display arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa. That’s on top of an improved 2MP camera for better video calls and even presence detection for smart home automations. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Whether you plan on adding the Echo Show 5 to your nightstand, desk, or even on the kitchen countertop, it’s a bright idea to use some of your savings on this in-house adjustable display stand. Clocking in at $20, the accessory will give the smart display a small boost off any surface with an tiltable hinge for changing the viewing angle.

If you’d prefer to just go with one of Google’s in-house options for summoning Assistant instead, we’re still tracking a series of spring sales across its Nest speakers and smart displays. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, everything starts at $65 and is joined by a collection of other Nest devices on sale right here.

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen features:

Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls with the 2 MP camera, and stream music or shows – all with your voice. Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and your favorite music. Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TP-Link's new Kasa 2K Outdoor Decurity Camrea at $54
Amazon’s latest Echo Dot falls to new all-time lo...
Lenovo Smart Frame brings Google Assisant to a 21-inch ...
First price drop hits Amazon’s unique new Glow to...
Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times a...
Motorola's new Moto G Power smartphone reaches new low
Save 60% on Blueair Classic and Pro Air Purifiers
Review: What does an RTX 3050 upgrade bring to the GPU-...
Load more...
Show More Comments