LEGO reveals three upcoming City Farm sets with brand-new animal figs and more

Today we’re getting a first look at the latest expansion to the LEGO City lineup, with three new farm-inspired creations. Delivering a collection of all-new animal molds, the LEGO City Farm lineup will be arriving in June, and you can already check out what to expect from the new builds down below.

LEGO’s first three City Farm sets revealed

The LEGO Group kicked off its City theme earlier in the year with a journey to space following the release of several lunar builds. Now with its eyes on the summer collection, the new lineup will be expanding the theme with an all-new sub-line of kits. Heading back to Earth, there’s a new LEGO City Farm lineup slated to grow in the next couple months.

Arriving on June 1, there will be a lineup of new farm-themed LEGO City sets depicting various scenes from around the ranch. Packed with all-new molded LEGO animals and more, we’re getting a first look at what the theme has in store thank to French retailer JouéClub who has posted images of three sets early.

Here’s a full breakdown of the kits:

Farm with Animals: $49.99 | 230 pieces

Vegetable Delivery Truck: $29.99 | 310 pieces

Chicken Coop: $9.99 | 101 pieces

As of now, there is no telling if there will be additional sets in the lineup. Considering that there are only three revealed so far, I’m willing to be we’ll see some larger kits to complete the brick-built barnyard. Expect more details to arrive closer to the June 1 launch dates, but for now we can only imagine what other kinds of ways the LEGO Group will opt to sprinkle some farm action into its City lineup.

Today’s news now joins the growing roster of creations that we can expect from the LEGO summer 2022 lineup. You can stay up to date on what sets we already know are releasing come June 1 and beyond in our guide right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though these are on the smaller side of things, there is a lot to like from the first three LEGO City Farm kits. The biggest reason that I can see builders buying these isn’t for the sets themselves, but all of the new molds that have been introduced. There’s a brand-new sheep figure to go alongside baby pigs, squirrels, and more.

