Monitor heart rate and sleeping patterns with Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker at new 2022 low of $70

Amazon is currently offering a Mother’s Day deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69.95 shipped in the three colorways. Normally listed for $100, this 30% discount marks a new 2022 low price. With a battery life lasting up to 10 days, you will be able to monitor your heart rate, track your exercises, and more with this Fitbit. Set activity goals for movement and calories burned to make sure you stay active. The Inspire 2 is also waterproof meaning you can wear it while swimming to track how many calories you’ve burned. The slim and sleek design blends in nicely among other bracelets and such while the strap can be replaced to fit your style better. You also get a free year trial of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of the Inspire 2. This subscription gets you personalized insights, workouts, and step-by-step programs to help improve your nutrition, sleep, etc.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $30. This tracker features a 15-day battery life and Amazon Alexa built into the device. One feature present on the Amazfit that is not on the Fitbit is the blood oxygen saturation monitor. It does share the 24/7 heart rate and sleep monitoring capabilities, however. The 11 built-in sports modes allow you to track your fitness progress over time.

Right now you can save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds at $130. You will get upwards of 28 hours of battery life with these active noise cancellation. Also, check out the Bose SleepBuds II in certified refurbished condition for $152. Get 10 hours of battery life with 50 curated sounds to sleep to.

Fitbit Inspire 2 features:

Make healthy a habit with Fitbit Inspire 2 and a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users. This slim, easy-to-use fitness tracker packs 24/7 heart rate, Active Zone Minutes, activity and sleep tracking, 10 days of battery and more—and paired with step-by-step fitness & nutrition programs, personalized insights, and sleep tools from Premium, you have all you need for a healthier you.

