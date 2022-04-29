Bose SleepBuds II with personal alarms hit one of the best prices at $152 (Orig. $249, cert. refurb)

The official Bose eBay storefront is now offering its Sleepbuds II in certified refurbished condition at $152.15 shipped when you apply code SAVINGSFORMOM at checkout. The best in class Bose Sleepbuds II regularly sell for $249 in new condition at Amazon and elsewhere with the typical refurbished listing sitting at $179 like they are directly from Bose right now. Today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have tracked at up to $97 off a brand new pair and the best we can find. They also come in “pristine, like-new condition” and have been professionally inspected by the world class Bose recertification process. Delivering 10 hours of battery life alongside 50 curated sound options, they are designed to gently put you to sleep or help you reach a state of zen relaxation. You’ll also score personalized alarms so you don’t wake anyone else up alongside silicone ear tips designed to work for folks who toss, turn, and sleep on their side. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and then head below for more.

A similar product that comes in at a more affordable price tag is the Amazfit Zenbuds. Essentially a direct competitor to the Sleepbuds II, they deliver a similar setup specifically designed to put you to sleep or encourage relaxation. Now on sale for $120 shipped at Amazon, just don’t expect them to be quite as high-end and feature-rich as the regular $249 Bose option above.

If you’re in the market for a more traditional set of in-ears right now, you’re in luck. This morning saw big-time price drops hit on the Apple Beats truly wireless options to support your spring.summer workouts and casual listening sessions. Both the Beats Fit Pro and Studio Buds are seeing some of the best prices we have ever tracked right from $100 and you can get all of the details right here.

Bose Sleepbuds II features:

Sleepbuds, not headphones: Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

