Land a pair of Samsung’s pro noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds today at $130 (Up to $70 off)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently fetching as much on all colorways at Best Buy outside of the white model that is now marked down to match Amazon, this is the same price we saw as part of Amazon’s Gold Box offer last month at up to $70 off. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked all year at Amazon outside of a hangover holiday deal at $125. The pro Galaxy Buds deliver up to 28 hours of battery life with the included charging case alongside an IPX7 water-resistant design that can handle the rain or your workouts. On top of four user-selectable ambient modes to let only the sound you want through, they boast active noise cancellation with a single tap when you need to block everything out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Anker’s wireless earbuds are always a great lower-cost alternative to the big brands and its Life P3 model is no exception. Currently selling for $64, or nearly half the price of the Samsung set above, they deliver similar 11mm composite drivers, multi-mode (Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor) noise cancellation, multiple colorways, and over 40 hours of wireless playback. Just make sure scope out our latest Amazon Anker sale while you’re at it.

But if you prefer to stay on the Apple side of things, today we spotted some notable price drops on the Beats true wireless earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro are on sale for one of the first times and the Studio Buds hit a new 2022 low at $100 this morning. Get a closer look at the spec sheet and pricing details in our coverage right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation: Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap; Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 ambient levels

High Quality Sound: Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every ear bud

Water Resistant Workouts: Water won’t ruin your workout; Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain; They’re even protected for immersion up to 3 feet deep for a half-hour

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!