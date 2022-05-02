Kindle e-reader Mother’s Day up to 50% off: New Paperwhite $95, Kids, and more from $45

As part of its Mother’s Day sale and joining today’s new Fire tablet offers, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a range of its Kindle readers including the latest model Paperwhite. You can now land the late 2021 8GB model for $104.99 shipped, matching our previous mention and the Black Friday offer from last year. You can also add two of them to your cart and knock an additional $20 off with code 2PACK at checkout for a total of $190, or $95 a pop. It is regular $140 for a 25% price drop over the going rate, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon’s latest e-reader. A 300 ppi glare-free 6.8-inch display “that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight” alongside thinner borders is complemented by 20% faster page turns, and an adjustable warm light. Packing in “up to 10 weeks” of battery life,” this model delivers 8GB of built-in storage, “unlimited access” to over a million titles and thousands of audiobooks, as well as the ability to pair an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones/speakers to listen along. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more Kindle Mother’s Day deals from $45 each.

Amazon Kindle Mother’s Day deals:

Now joining the first price drop on the Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 15, we are also tracking a host of deals on the Fire tablet lineup. Including the latest model right through to the kids lineup, pricing starts from just $40 shipped and you can get a complete rundown of the deals in this morning’s roundup.

Kindle Paperwhite deals:

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

