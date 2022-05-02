Amazon launches new Fire tablet deals from $40: HD 8, 10 Plus, Kids, more (Up to 50% off)

Amazon has now launched a notable sale event on its Fire tablet lineup starting from $40. One standout is the latest model Fire HD 8 tablet for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is matching our previous mention at $40 or 44% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked all year. This one delivers an 8-inch display with 2GB of RAM and up to 12-hours of battery life offering a notable reading, browsing, video, and music device that sits in a nice middle ground among the Fire tablet lineup. Alexa voice command support, USB-C charging, and a 2.0GHz quad-core processor are joined by direct access to Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore alongside video calling capabilities via Zoom. Hit up our our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup for more details on the options and head below for the rest of today’s Fire tablet sale.

Amazon Fire tablet sale:

Fire tablet kids edition deals:

Speaking of Amazon gear, we are also now tracking the first notable price drop on its all-new Echo Show 15. Now available at $50 off the going rate, it delivers wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen with hands-free voice control for commanding smart home gear and much more. Get a closer look in our coverage from over the weekend right here.

Fire HD 8 Tablet features:

8″ HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM. 10th generation (2020 release).

All-day battery life – Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

