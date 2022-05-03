Chefman’s sleek digital TurboFry Touch Air Fryer hits Amazon all-time low at $56 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 5-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $55.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model hit Amazon back in November at $100 and since dropped to $80 and now currently down to $70. Today’s deal is up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This sleek Chefman model delivers one-touch digital touchscreen control with a built-in LED timer as well as manual options for the 200 to 400-degree temperature range. The outer housing can be quickly wiped down with a damp cloth and all of the accessories can just get thrown in the dishwasher for quick clean-ups as well. More details below.

If you can make do with a smaller 4.2-quart model, this popular Ultrean variant is going for $40 shipped on Amazon right now. While it’s not quite as modern-looking and doesn’t include the touchscreen-style controls, it is more than capable of crisping up the fries, wings, veggies, and more much the same otherwise.

If you’re looking to pick up a new air fryer or multi-cooker, this is one of the best times of year to do it. Alongside the ongoing Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event from $49, we are also now tracking a host of Ninja deals. Starting from $50, you’ll find all-in-one countertop ovens, indoor grills, air fryers, blenders, and much more in our most recent roundup. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more cooking and kitchen offers.

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer features:

AIR FRY LIKE NEVER BEFORE: Looking for the perfect countertop air fryer? You’ve found it. The Chefman TurboTouch Air Fryer is the world’s fastest, healthiest, and most convenient way to cook. With four built-in cooking functions, you can air fry crispy chicken, fresh fish, succulent steak, and golden French fries to a flawless finish with little to no oil. Adjustable temperature control of 200°F to 400°F makes it easier than ever to achieve absolute perfection.

TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR COOKING: The search for simple one-touch cooking has come to an end. With intuitive digital control, you can seamlessly select your preset, program your time and temperature, and start air frying in seconds. It gets even better—a built-in LED reminder lets you know when it’s time to give your food a shake.

