Amazon Ninja kitchen gear deals live from $50: Grills, air fryers, personal blenders, and more

Amazon is now offering a number of notable deals on Ninja air fryers, grills, and blending systems from $50. You can land the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Frying at $159.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and more typically selling in the $210 range these days, this is the lowest price we can find, within $10 of the Black Friday deal we tracked for a single day, $10 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a combination indoor grill with a built-in 4-quart air fryer. Reaching temperatures up to 500-degrees, it’s great for searing steaks, making golden crispy French fries, and much more alongside its ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket, and the included 6-quart cooking pot, all of which are good to go in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Head below for more Ninja cooker deals.

Amazon Ninja cooker deals:

Amazon blender deals:

Alongside today’s Amazon 2022 low on Breville’s stainless steel Smart Convection Oven Pro, you’ll find loads more kitchen and cooking deals waiting in our home goods deal hub.

Ninja AG301 Foodi Air Fryer Grill features:

THE ORIGINAL NINJA FOODI GRILL: The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer.

CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.

OUTDOOR GRILLING POWER ON YOUR COUNTERTOP: With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

FORGET ABOUT DEFROSTING: Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes.

UP TO 75% LESS FAT: Air fry crisp with up to 75% less fat than deep frying (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries), using the included 4-qt crisper basket.

