Dremel’s new USB-rechargeable electric scissors can ‘cut through almost anything’

Cosplayers and crafters rejoice – you can now pick up Dremel’s new electric scissors that are designed to cut through almost anything. They are battery-powered and charged over a USB cable for the ultimate flexibility. You can pick one up today from Amazon and Home Depot and Lowes in early summer 2022.

Pretty much every home has at least one pair of scissors. They are a handy tool for doing pretty much anything from opening packages to trimming plants. Now, Dremel has its battery-powered electric scissors for you to check out.

Dremel designed these scissors to be slim and compact for use in crafts and everyday applications. The 4V MAX rechargeable lithium-ion battery and USB port make up the charging system; the battery can be charged in 90 minutes and an indicator light tells you what level the battery is around. Dremel also claims the battery will keep its charge for upwards of 18 months while stored. This kit comes with the electric scissors, an extra set of shears, a blade cover, a USB cable, and a USB charger.

Once you have experienced Dremel Electric Scissors as a cordless cutting solution to open stubborn pet food bags, frustrating clamshell plastic packaging, or to breakdown cardboard boxes, you’ll wonder where they have been all your life. Mari Trichanh, Dremel Product Manager

Dremel has been around since 1932 creating gear to help hobbyists and crafters to get their work done more efficiently. The Dremel electric scissors are just the latest addition to the lineup of rotary tools, oscillating tools, multi-saws, and a plethora of “highly engineered” attachments for these tools. Dremel also recently launched the new 7350 Cordless Rotary Tool, as well. This nickel-cadmium battery-powered rotary tool can spin up to 12,000 RPM and is also charged over a USB connection.

Dremel cordless electric scissors availability

You can currently get the Dremel HSSC-01 4V Cordless Electric Scissors for $44.99 from Amazon with the on-page coupon clipped. These scissors will also be available from Home Depot and Lowes in early summer 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

Electric scissors have always been interesting to me. I’ve never had the opportunity to use a pair before but this new Dremel product may be one I pick up at some point. Electric scissors are often expensive and are attached with a wall plug; now, DIYers and cosplayers can grab one of these and do essentially anything. I like Dremel products, and this one looks like another great addition to its product lineup.

