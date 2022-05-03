Marshall expands retro speaker lineup with new portable Willen and Emberton II

Today, Marshall is expanding its stable of vintage-inspired speakers with a pair of new portables. Doubling down on the takeaway focus we’ve seen in the past, there is an entirely new form factor joined by a follow-up to one of the brand’s existing compact offerings. Enter the new Marshall WiIlen and Emberton II portable speakers, which are now available for purchase.

Marshall showcases all-new Willen speaker

Marshall has two new speakers to show off today, and they’re of the portable variety this time! Form-factor adjustments aside, fans of the company and its signature design have nothing to worry about as each of the new Willen and Emberton II speakers rocks the usual vinyl-wrapped Marshall stylings we’ve come to expect.

As for what is actually new this time around, everything kicks off with the Marshall Willen. This speaker is an entirely new entry into the lineup and delivers the company’s most compact design yet. Dropping down to a square form factor that’ll nearly fit in the palm of your hand, the experience this time around is centered on the single 2-inch full-range driver. There’s also IP67 water-resistance, too.

To really lean into the portability of the Willen speaker, Marshall has also included a unique strap attachment on the back. This lets you hang or place the speaker just about anywhere, be it the curtain rod in the shower, the side of a tent while camping, and any other number of locations. Speaking of unique inclusions, there’s also a refreshed build that is made of 60% post-consumer materials. It’s a nice push to see Marshall join the list of other companies looking to cut down on its environmental impact, and is even better since you’ll be hard-pressed to notice a change in the actual appearance.

Marshall rounds out the package of its new Willen speaker with 15 hours of playback per change. The Bluetooth connectivity also lets you pair as many of these together as you can for a wider and more booming soundstage. Pricing is set at $119, making this Marshall’s most affordable speaker yet.

Marshall also reveals new Emberton II

Alongside the Willen, Marshall today is also taking another crack at one of the brand’s more popular existing form factors. Packed into a nearly identical package to the original model, Marshall is back with the Emberton II. This portable speaker may not look all that different from before thanks to the same vinyl-wrapped design but takes the same approach as the entirely new counterpart above by employing 50% post-consumer recycled materials.

Most of the other updates are all on the actual feature set, with battery life receiving the most notable improvement. This time around you can expect 30 hours of playback on a single charge, which powers the dual 2-inch drivers and two passive radiators.

Pricing is also changed up this time around for the new Marshall Emberton II. Back when its predecessor first launched, there was a $150 price tag. It was recently bumped up to $169 and that is the price that the newer model will be sticking at.

9to5Toys’ Take

Marshall makes some of our favorite audio gear here at 9to5Toys, and the two new debuts today certainly look to continue that trend. The retro stylings are as eye-catching as ever, and I can see the new Marshall Willen being a real standout for those who want a new speaker to serenade them all summer but don’t want to sacrifice on looks.

