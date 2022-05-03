Nomad is getting in on the Motherâ€™s Day savings today with the launch of a new 20% off sale. This time around, applying code MOM20 at checkout will drop the pricing of everything on this landing page to some of the best prices of the year. Shipping varies per order.Â One of the more recent additions to the Nomad stable and a personal favorite, our top pick is any of theÂ new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped downÂ toÂ $47.96, this is only the second price cut of the year from the usual $60 going rate and a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive intoÂ ourÂ Tested with 9to5ToysÂ reviewÂ for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Todayâ€™s sale is only the second series of discounts weâ€™ve seen this year, making for a rare chance to save on Nomadâ€™s signature leather Apple accessories. So whether itâ€™s for mom or just yourself, all of the following discounts are down to the best prices of the year.

Nomad Motherâ€™s Day sale highlights:

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 Case

Modern Leather Case is a sleek and refined take on the classic leather case, offering more protection with its TPE bumper and wrapped in our signature Horween leather that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

