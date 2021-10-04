Tested: Nomad’s iPhone 13 MagSafe cases continue to be the best leather covers around

Nomad’s new leather MagSafe cases dropped right after we saw the iPhone 13 hit the scene and are now shipping to those who have picked up Apple’s latest. If you’re still searching for that perfect everyday driver case, we’ve gone hands-on to see if Nomad’s new collection of iPhone 13 MagSafe cases continue to be the best leather option out there. Head below for all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Nomad’s latest collection of cases arrive with the usual blend of premium materials to complement Apple’s new iPhone 13 while introducing some entirely new inclusions along the way. For starters, there’s the signature Horween leather build with pairs with some added TPE in the bumper for a fusion of stylish form and uncompromising function.

Available in four different actual form factors, there’s a model for each of the new iPhone 13 series handsets. That’s alongside being able to choose between three color offerings on the Modern Leather Case, or two styles from the Leather Folio. Of course, each of them all rock MagSafe compatibility to round out the package as well. But how do they fare at the starting $60 price tags? Let’s dive in.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Rustic Brown Horween leather from the USA

Develops a rugged patina

3 card slots

1 cash slot

10-foot drop protection

Works with MagSafe

Wireless charging compatible

Dual lanyard attachment points

9to5Toys’ Take

Nomad has long been one of our favorite accessory makers for all things Apple, and that trend continues with its latest leather iPhone 13 cases. It shouldn’t be too shocking for me to report that its newest iterations rock the usual build quality, which is to say nothing but top notch. Both the Modern Leather and Leather Folio cases feel good in the hand and don’t add too much bulk to the package.





Even so, they are by no means the thinnest cases around, and that’s a good thing. The build delivers what I can only describe as being the best of both worlds in terms of form and function. Not only do they look great with the Horween leather, but Nomad backs them with 10-foot drop protection. While I’m not about to hurl an iPhone 13 out of a second-story window, there has already been one occasion while out and about that I’m glad my handset emerged unscathed following a tumble.

For everything that has stayed the same, there are in fact a few new adjustments this time around. Nomad has of course refreshed the button placement and camera bump side on its latest leather MagSafe cases to accompany the iPhone 13 redesign. That also continues into two other areas, most notable of which is the unique new digital business card feature.

Relying on NFC, you can customize a built-in chip to automatically open a landing page of your social media accounts and other information from another device. I used it a bit over this past weekend, and it’s pretty nifty. Speaking of novel inclusions, there’s also a pair of lanyard attachments at the bottom of the case. These are built into the speaker grill section, and let you attach various accessories to your iPhone 13, including those old-school charms and probably more likely, an actual lanyard.

At the end of the day, Nomad hasn’t tweaked too much about its new leather iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. Sure there’s the refreshed design for the new camera bump, as well as the NFC features. But the overall fit and feel has been brought over from the previous-generation builds. Much like Apple has done on the actual smartphones themselves.

There’s really no need to reinvent the wheel. Nomad may be following the if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it adage, and that happens to be particularly true this time around. And for good reason, this remains my go-to for a leather case and certainly lives up to the price tag.

