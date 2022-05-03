Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums now on sale from $160 through the end of the day

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is discounting a selection of its popular robotic vacuums starting at $160. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst the entire sale is the Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop for $479.99. Normally fetching $650, today’s offer is marking one of the first drops this year at $170 off while delivering the best price since December. Roborock’s recent S7 robotic vacuum delivers laser-guided navigation and 180-minute runtime to automatically handle the chores. Its 2500Pa suction system will not only be be able to clean hardwood floors and carpet alike but is also a notable upgrade of its previous-generation models. And with Alexa integration allowing you to kickstart sweeping sessions without having to lift a finger. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, there are a collection of other ways to cross sweeping off the chore list thanks to the Roborock Gold Box sale. Alongside that flagship-caliber offering above, there are a few more affordable solutions for those who don’t need all of the bells and whistles. Everything starts from $160 and is up for grabs right here through the end of the day.

Another notable option in the world of robotic vacuums is the latest flagship offering from eufy, which also just so happens to be on sale. Right now you can score the RoboVac X8 vacuum with LiDAR navigation at $400, delivering a match of the all-time low in the process thanks to the 33% price cut.

Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop features:

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively. Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!