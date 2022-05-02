Save $200 on the Anker’s latest eufy RoboVac X8 vacuum with LiDAR navigation at $400

The official EufyHome storefront is offering its RoboVac X8 Robotic Vacuum with iPath Laser Navigation for $399.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped and code EUFYX8US at checkout. Normally listed for $600, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low price that we’ve seen. The twin-turbine design creates a total of 4,000 Pa of suction to ensure it picks up everything. The iPath laser navigation system uses LiDAR to scan your home to “intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house.” The RoboVac X8 can even save maps of multiple floors to know exactly where it’s at. The app gives you control over where it does and doesn’t clean with No-Go zones. Want one room cleaned? Tap on that room on the app and it will go and clean. Check out our launch coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the eufy RoboVac 11S for $150 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the X8, this vacuum only generates 1,300 Pa of suction power. At a thickness of just 2.85-inches, the 11S is one of the smallest robotic vacuums by Anker. Battery life is expected to be upwards of 100 minutes with consistent power. Another difference from the X8 is the remote control you use to operate the 11S. The 0.6L dust box can go through multiple cleanings without needing to be emptied as well.

Be sure to check out these deals on Shark vacuums and air purifiers at up to 45% off. You can get the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $300. This is a new Amazon all-time low price we’ve tracked and nets you a robotic vacuum that uses AI laser navigation and a self-emptying base to operate autonomously.

eufy RoboVac X8 Robotic Vacuum features:

Twin-Turbine Technology: With each turbine generating 2000 Pa of suction power, RoboVac X8 creates up to 80% more airflow to pick up more dust, debris, and pet hair from every corner of your house.

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology, RoboVac X8 scans your home to intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house, even in low-light.

Control From Your Phone: Select a room to clean, set no-go zones, see real-time maps, and even schedule your next clean—all from the app on your smartphone.

