GIGABYTE’s RTX 3080 Ti Vision and Gaming OC GPUs hit new lows from $1,200, more

Amazon is offering a deal on the GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12GB GPU for $1,279.99 shipped. This is a $320 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the 3080 Ti and the updated 3080 might share the same total VRAM, there are still some key differences that make the higher-tier card worth choosing for your setup. Notably, it has 10,240 CUDA cores compared to the 8960 found in the 12GB RTX 3080. This means it has more overall power than the 3080 and will handle high-quality games much better, especially once you start dipping into the 4K realm. Plus, GIGABYTE’s Vision OC model is factory overclocked to 1710MHz from the base 1670MHz that NVIDIA released the 3080 Ti at. This is due to the additional cooling capacity of GIGABYTE’s card, and delivers increased performance overall for your setup. Check out our RTX 3080 Ti announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC features:

NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors 2nd Generation RT Cores 3rd Generation Tensor Cores Powered by GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Integrated with 12GB GDDR6X 384-bit memory interface WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans RGB Fusion 2.0 2x HDMI 2.1, 3x DP 1.4 Protection metal back plate. Get the ultimate gaming performance with GIGABYTE RTX 3080Ti Graphics Cards. Powered by NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture and refined with GIGABYTE’s cooling technology, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VISION OC 12G brings stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications with its enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, and superfast G6X memory.

