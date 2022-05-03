Save $62 on MSI’s OPTIX IPS 24.5-inch 240Hz 1080p gaming monitor at its new low of $297.50

Amazon is currently offering the MSI 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz OPTIX IPS Gaming Monitor for $297.52 shipped. Normally going for $350, this 17%, or $62 in savings, marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen for this monitor. MSI has designed this gaming monitor to be perfect for eSports tournaments. With its support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and 1ms response time, you won’t experience any tearing or choppiness. DisplayHDR400 will create a great content viewing experience as well. This HDR content will be enhanced by the IPS panel used within this monitor. You can learn more about this monitor by checking out our launch coverage and be sure to keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the Acer 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $210. You do lose some refresh rate with this monitor, but you trade it for a larger, curved screen. You also keep the NVIDIA G-SYNC support with the Acer monitor. Response time is slightly slower at 4ms but this difference will only be noticeable in the games that require the quickest responses. You get an HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI input with this monitor as well. A curved screen lets you be more immersed in games and content while also reducing eye strain.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at the Seagate FireCuda Gen 4 SSDs from $100. This deal includes the 500GB and 1TB M.2 SSDs which will see speeds upwards of 7,300MB/s. You can also take a look at today’s roundup of console video games headlined by the Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $15.

MSI OPTIX 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

Play at the peak of performance with the MSI Optix MAG251RX eSports GSYNC compatible gaming monitor. Equipped with 24. 5”, 1080p, 240hz refresh rate and 1ms response time panel, the Optix gaming monitors will enhance your competitive gameplay to ensure you are at your best levels when trying to clutch. Enjoy extremely smooth, tear-free gameplay with built-in NVIDIA GSYNC compatible technology when paired with a compatible NVIDIA graphics card. Take on any game without tearing, stuttering, flicker, or artifacts. G-SYNC compatible dynamically matches the refresh rate of the display to the frame rate of the GPU. Unlike other solutions, its unrestricted refresh rate supports from zero Hertz up to the maximum supported by the LCD panel—so you can count on exceptional performance in every game.

