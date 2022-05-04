Amazon Star Wars Day deals live from $6: Funko, Tamagotchi R2-D2, toys, apparel, much more

Justin Kahn -
48% off From $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the Amazon May the 4th deals for Star Wars Day 2022 are now live. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Filled with toys, Funko POP! collectibles, the venerable (and hilarious) Mr. Potato Head The Yamdalorian edition, official Star Wars apparel, and home goods, you’re looking at up to 48% off a huge collection of Star Wars merchandise starting from $6, all for the next 24 hours. Be sure to browse through the Amazon May the 4th deals right here and head below for our top picks. 

Amazon May the 4th deals

Amazon May the 4th apparel and home deals

Alongside the Star Wars merchandise, the Amazon May the 4th deals also include a collection of official t-shirts, socks, accessories, baby clothes, and more. The deals start from just over $6 Prime shipped and you can find all of it waiting for you right here

You’ll also find a series of home goods and accessories alongside the adorable Star Wars Instant Pot cookers we already featured this morning from $60. Water bottles, wrapping paper, birthday cards, ornaments, throw blankets, and much more are all on tap today starting from $7 Prime shipped

Stay locked to our master May the 4th deal hub right here for huge price drops on LEGO kits, games, collectibles, and much more. It will be updated all day long to ensure you get a shot at the best gear in the galaxy while it’s on sale

Funko POP! Grogu features:

From The Mandalorian, The Child, Grogu with Cookie, as a stylized Pop! vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other The Mandalorian figures from Funko! Collect them all!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

