Star Wars Instant Pot deals are now live from $60: BB-8, Baby Yoda, R2-D2, more up to 25% off

Star Wars Instant Pot deals are now live with rare price drops for today’s festivities. Both the 3 and 6 quart themed models are now at the best prices of the year starting from $60. You can land the adorable Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Mini BB-8 Edition Multi-Cooker for $59.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the first price drop we have tracked since Black Friday 2021. The Star Wars Instant Pot models certainly aren’t the most high-tech in the lineup, but they are interesting collector’s pieces as much as they are that beloved one-pot meal solution we all know and love. This model sports 14 one-touch presets for a wide range of meals, combining seven small kitchen appliances into one (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer). Head below for the R2D2, Darth Vader, Baby Yoda, and more Star Wars Instant Pot models.

Star Wars Instant Pot deals:

While the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event is still alive and well for folks looking for a more high-end solution, the brand’s dedicated air fryers, coffee makers, and much more, deals on the collectible and very much functional models from a galaxy far, far away have arrived. You’ll find the rest of the themed Star Wars Instant Pot deals listed down below:

May the 4th has arrived across the galaxy with huge deals on a broad range of merchandise, LEGO kits, video games, apps, and much more. All of the most notable price drops will appear in our master Star Wars hub right here throughout the day (many of which are already live and shipping at discounted prices).

BB-8 Instant Pot features:

Compact size: Great size for small households and side dishes, or anywhere space is limited. Has all the features of the Duo60 in a compact size.

Replaces up to 7 appliances: combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

14 one touch cooking presets for quicker cooking: soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, saute/searing, steam, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep Warm, yogurt, manual, and pressure cook.

Easy to clean: fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components and accessories that are dishwasher safe.

