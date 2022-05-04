Charge your MacBook and iPhone with Spigen’s 65W GaN III 4-port USB hub at new low of $42

The official Spigen storefront on Amazon is offering its 65W GaN III 4-port USB-C/A Charger for $41.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $60, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this USB charger, beating our previous mention by $6. Using Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation and 3D PCB technology allows Spigen to make this charger compact and more efficient by producing less heat. All four charging ports, two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A, can be used at the same time with the 65W being split between them. The Type-C ports support Power Delivery while the Type-A ports support quick charging. This is perfect for those people who are always on the go and need a compact charger for their devices. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can get the Rolvse 60W 6-port USB Type-A Charging Hub for $17.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. With this hub, you do lose the Type-C ports for charging but gain four more Type-A ports. There is also 5 fewer watts of power with this hub compared to the Spigen option above. Quick Charge is not supported with this hub, so devices that normally benefit from it will charge at a normal rate. Either hub will work for charging multiple devices, but the GaN III technology of the Spigen solution allows it to be smaller and more efficient.

Spigen 65W GaN III 4-port USB-C/A Charging Hub features:

Fine-Control Charger: Spigen Intelligent Safety Technology lets you charge with ease and relief. Intelligent Safety Technology minimizes the ripple noise, keep the current and voltage stable and control heat dissipation.

High-speed 65W Charging: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes.

Efficient Charging: Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 65W for laptops and Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

