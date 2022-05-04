Save on Twelve South HoverBar Duo and Compass Pro adjustable iPad stands from $49

The official Twelve South Amazon storefront is currently discounting its HoverBar Duo iPad Stand to $67.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year at $12 off while coming within $4 of the 2022 low last set during a 1-day sale over a month ago. Ready to pair with everything from an M1 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle. And living up to its name HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that prop up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can grab the Twelve South Compass Pro for $49.60. Down from $60, you’re looking at a more streamlined iPad accessory that’s 20% off the going rate and nearly $2 below our previous mention.

Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and study aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Check out the hands-on look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature for a better idea of what to expect.

While you can still score an all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6, there are other discounts to be had in the world of iPadOS this week. For starters, Amazon is clearing out iPad Air 4 stock with new all-time lows across several configurations, taking as much as $150 off in the process. Then there’s also the brand-new iPad Air 5, which is marked down for one of the first times since launching earlier in the spring at up to $70 off.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

