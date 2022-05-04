Smartphone Accessories: 20,000mAh 10W Qi Portable Solar Power Bank $23, more

NexiGo USA (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20,000mAh Solar Portable Power Bank for $23.26 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $35.50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at a 35% off. This portable battery shares many similarities with others on the market, like having a built-in 10W Qi wireless charger and dual USB-A outputs that top out at a combined 15W. There’s also an LED flashlight on the side, but the most notable inclusion is a solar panel. That’s right, there’s a solar panel built into the side of this portable battery so that way when you’re on vacation in the woods (or anywhere really) the battery can just be placed in full sun to recharge.
NexiGo solar power bank with a true 20000mAh (at 3.7V) capacity allows charging your devices multiple times. And it supports environmentally friendly solar charging. Carrying it can help you get rid of the worries of running out of power on your electronic devices.
This solar portable charger is equipped with wireless function, which can be compatible with most wireless charger-enabled devices.NOTE: Only Qi-enabled devices are eligible for wireless charging tech.
