Lenovo Smart Frame brings Google Assisant to a 21-inch form-factor at $200 (Save $200)

Update: Best Buy’s official eBay now offers it for $199.99, saving you an extra $20.

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $229.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. While you’d more regularly pay $400, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year at $170 off while coming within $30 of the low set back in February. Bringing Google Assistant to one of the larger screen-based form-factors out there, the Lenovo Smart Frame is part digital work of art and smart display. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p screen, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While the competing Echo Show 15 is a bit more expensive than the Google Assistant model above, thos who are looking for a better option to enjoy a screen-based Alexa experience will want to check out the Echo Show 8 instead. This one may cut down on the larger display, but still delivers plenty of real estate for viewing content, making video calls, and interactive smart home control at $130.

If you’d prefer to just go with one of Google’s in-house options for summoning Assistant, we’re still tracking a series of spring sales across its Nest speakers and smart displays. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, everything starts at $65 and is joined by a collection of other Nest devices on sale right here.

Lenovo Smart Frame features:

A digital photo frame in a contemporary design, the Lenovo Smart Frame is customized to blend seamlessly into your home’s interior. It’s your household’s entry point to your favorite memories, re-lived directly from your cloud collection. The Lenovo Smart Frame can also transform into live wall art that’s customizable to your taste and surroundings, letting you choose from world-famous pieces to display on a brilliant screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!