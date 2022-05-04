Show your Star Wars support with Seagate’s Grogu, Mandalorian, or Boba Fett external HDD

While we’ve already seen a slew of May the 4th deals and product launches, Seagate didn’t want to be left out of the mix. To celebrate Star Wars day, Seagate is launching three new special-edition FireCuda 2TB external hard drives with Grogu, The Mandalorian, and Boba Fett front and center. These drives are perfect for keeping your Star Wars fandom in plain view and offer some decent specs in the process.

All three drives share essentially the same spec sheet here. You’ll find each HDD has a total of 2TB of storage and connects to your computer over a USB 3.1 Gen 1 cable. All come with Rescue Services as well, which lasts for three years and assists with data recovery should something happen to your drive.

However, that’s where the similarities end. Let’s start by highlighting my favorite drive from the bunch: Grogu. Baby Yoda is front and center on this special edition FireCuda and it has a Force-inspired blue LED that shines from the bottom when in use.

Moving onto The Mandalorian’s drive, you’ll find that the iconic star is proudly displayed on the front. When plugged in, there’s a darker blue glow from an LED that shines, letting you know that you’ve chosen the right path. However, fans of the original trilogy won’t want to miss out on the Boba Fett drive. It’s a darker green overall and has the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter showcased for all to see. In typical Boba Fett fashion, the primary color is green while the secondary illumination is red from the LED when plugged in.

All of the Seagate Star Wars hard drives are available for $109.99 on Amazon, though Boba Fett has already sold out. More stock is on the way, but Amazon is unsure when it’ll arrive.

It’s great to see companies team up for events like this. May the 4th only comes around once a year, so it’s awesome to see it taken to new heights each year. I also love how iconic the drives are. While I don’t personally use external drives like this anymore, it’s hard to deny how great they look. Each drive would be awesome to display with a Star Wars collection, and I think that’s mostly where they’ll be found.

Don’t forget to swing by our May the 4th roundup of product launches, deals, and more. We’re constantly keeping it updated with the latest information as it comes out so you can make the most informed purchase decisions this year.

