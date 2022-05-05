Elgato’s Wave XLR audio interface sees first substantial discount at $120 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Interface for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this is one of the first substantial discounts we’ve seen for this audio interface at 25% off. If you’re building out a streaming setup, you are likely to run into XLR microphones as they are standardized in broadcast and studio use. Elgato created the Wave XLR to allow you to connect these microphones to your computer. The unit can provide 48V phantom power for microphones that are harder to drive. It also features tap-to-mute for quickly talking with people off-screen or for sneezing. The Wave Link app allows you to digitally mix audio sources for your stream as well. A 3.5mm audio jack allows for real-time monitoring of the audio output. Check out our launch coverage to learn more information.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface for $45. This 2-channel input interface allows you to connect an XLR and a 1/4-inch TRS plug in one combo port alongside a standalone TRS port. This unit is also capable of providing 48V phantom power for those more power-hungry microphones. The UM2 also features dedicated gain knobs for both channel inputs and one for the monitoring output, which is done through a TRS port. I personally use the UM2 audio interface and I have yet to experience any issues with it.

Be sure to check out this deal on Govee’s Glide Wall Kit at one of its best prices of $52. These light strips can be connected to your Wi-Fi to control them with Alexa and Assitant. These lights are the perfect addition to your streaming setup and add some mood lighting.

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Interface features:

A compact USB interface that gives your mic superpowers, Wave XLR packs features you won‘t find in conventional audio interfaces. Like proprietary Clipguard anti-distortion technology, a capacitive mute button, and direct integration with custom Wave Link mixing software. You can even swap out the faceplate and control dial.

