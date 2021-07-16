Elgato Wave XLR lets you use your favorite mic + custom mix nine audio channels, more

Alongside announcing its Facecam yesterday, Elgato also released the Wave XLR and updated Stream Decks to bolster its live streaming lineup. The Wave:1 and Wave:3 microphones set themselves apart from other USB microphones by offering extremely customizable software, and Elgato has now brought that same feature set to XLR mics for those who want higher-quality audio. The Stream Deck update isn’t quite as big, though you’ll find removable USB-C cables and a redesigned face there as well. So without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Elgato’s latest products.

Elgato Wave XLR takes on GoXLR to upgrade your streaming setup for $160

Many streamers try to get the GoXLR as their audio interface due to its unique customizability and versatility. When the Elgato Wave lineup of microphones hit the scene, it was a big blow to that market as they offered similar functionality at a fraction of the cost. The caveat? You had to use the Wave mic and not your own. This fact alone turned many off and people stuck with the GoXLR… until now.

The Elgato Wave XLR packs the same software that’s behind the standard Wave USB microphones except with +75dB gain for your XLR-based microphone. You simply plug the XLR mic into the back, hook the USB-C cable to your computer, and it’s ready to go. There’s also a headphone jack around back and a capacitive mute button on top to round out the I/O, which is everything you’ll need to get streaming.

The multifunction dial with Elgato’s software is where the Wave XLR shines

USB-based XLR audio interfaces are a dime a dozen these days. Where Elgato sets itself apart this time around is the software, which is generally where the company destroys its competition. The software allows you to customize up to nine audio sources independent from each other. Jordan took a closer look at the software in his hands-on review, but essentially you can place different audio sources into Wave Link and customize how much volume goes to the stream and your headphones independent from each other, allowing you to tune just how loud music, teammates, and more are in different places.

The dial ties into this customization, just like it does on the Wave:3. You can turn it up and down by spinning it, but pressing the dial changes between mic volume, headphone loudness, and your stream mix. Clipguard technology also helps remove loud plosives when streaming, which happen more often than you think since we frequently yell when a great (or horrible) play happens in our favorite games.

Stream Deck Mk.2 now has removable faceplates to customize your setup even more

Stream Deck is one of my favorite desk-based accessories when it comes to my streaming setup. While the core functionality hasn’t changed, the new Mk.2 version features customizable and removable faceplates that let you change things up to make it truly yours. It also now features a removable USB-C cable just like the larger XL model, and you’ll find that the stand has been swapped out from the adjustable version it used to be for a fixed angle, which is something else that people have been asking for.

Pricing and availability

The Elgato Wave XLR will retail for $159.99 and is available to purchase both direct and at Amazon. You can grab the refreshed Stream Deck Mk.2 direct from Elgato for $149.99.

