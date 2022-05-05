Govee’s Glide Wall Light Kit spices up your gaming setup for 35% off, now $52 shipped

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Glide Wall Light 6-piece Kit for $51.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE610AE at checkout. Normally $80, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to take your gaming space to the next level, Govee’s Glide kit connects to both your home’s Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth devices. This allows you to enjoy hands-free control of the lights through Alexa or Assistant, as well as change things up from your smartphone through an app. There are six total lines of lights and they can all be in one row or split between two depending on what fits better in your setup. Each section has multiple RGB lighting areas for even further customization. Check out our review of Govee’s Glide wall lights and then head below for more.

Put some of your savings toward picking up a 2-pack of Govee’s RGBWW Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LED light bulbs. They’re available for $19 right now once you clip the on-page coupon, which is down from its normal $24 going rate. You’ll be able to use these bulbs in any pre-existing light fixture to add a pop of color anywhere in a room, making them great additions to today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that those in Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem will want to consider Nanoleaf instead. Right now, for instance, you can pick up Nanoleaf Lines from $60, which deliver modular HomeKit lighting to your setup. These deals mark Amazon lows, and you also won’t want to miss out the low price that we found for Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles set at $60, which is a 50% discount.

Govee Glide Wall Light Kit features:

Smart App and Voice Control: Govee Glide adjust RGBIC Gaming Lights hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant. Bluetooth and WiFi control colors, brightness, and scence effects on the Govee Home App.(Not compatible with other models of Govee Glide lights) Adjustable Multi-Color Lightings: With patented RGBIC tech, Govee LED Strip Light make glide display 24 colors at one time with DIY Mode, 16 million colors for endless customization options and flowing multi-color effects.(One set have 6 light segments forming two lines.

