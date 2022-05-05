Expand your game library with Seagate’s FireCuda 8TB Game Hub at new low of $120

GameStop is offering the Seagate FireCuda 8TB Game Hub External Hard Drive for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $165 from GameStop, this is a 27% price drop there. Amazon is currently offering this drive at $199. With games getting larger and larger, storage is becoming a premium. Expand the storage of your PC or laptop with this external drive. It connects to your device with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 cable and the hub provides a Type-A and Type-C port on the front so you don’t lose a port to expand your storage. There is an RGB accent light that can be controlled with Razer Chroma RGB for a synchronized gaming setup if you use Razer keyboards, mice, headsets, etc. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 8TB worth of space, you could instead go with Seagate’s Portable 1TB External Hard Drive for $50. This drive is smaller and, as its name states, is portable. You can toss it into your laptop bag when you travel. While it is likely the drive above is compatible, this drive explicitly states that it will work with Xbox and PlayStations. You also get 1 year of data rescue services with the purchase of a drive. Both of these drives are driverless meaning all you have to do is plug in the USB and it will show up. The cable included with this drive is 18-inches long.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Skytech Siege 3.0 Gaming Desktop i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,690. This is a new low price for this desktop and it nets you a powerful machine capable of running modern games at high framerates. If you’re running a laptop without dedicated graphics and have Thunderbolt 3 support, check out the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU for $1,150.

Seagate FireCude 8TB Game Hub External Hard Drive features:

Light up your battle station with the FireCuda 8TB Gaming Hub! This portable hard drive is perfect for gamers that need more storage for their favorite content. Personalize this gaming drive to fit your atmosphere with a fully customizable RGB LED lighting and Razer Chroma™ RGB compatibility. Its light weight design is great for when you need to be on the go. Plus, dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports enable you to connect and power all your peripherals in one place.

