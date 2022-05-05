GIGABYTE’s RTX 3080 Thunderbolt 3 eGPU reaches new all-time low of $1,150 (Save $250)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box (REV2.0) eGPU for $1,149.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,400, this $250 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $50. eGPUs are used for laptops and computers that don’t have dedicated graphics cards to increase performance in games or applications. It connects to your system over Thunderbolt 3 and not only does it give you graphics, but you will also get an Ethernet and three USB 3.0 ports. The graphics card within the enclosure is water-cooled for optimal performance as well. With five display outputs (three DisplayPorts, two HDMIs), you can have multiple monitors for your notebook or laptop that may only have one HDMI port. Keep reading for more.

If you’re instead looking for a Thunderbolt 3 dock, check out this 13-in-1 Anker dock for $330. The dock can provide up to 85W of power to the host device for charging. It also has a Thunderbolt pass-through port for daisy-chaining devices. There are four USB 5Gb/s ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, SD and microSD card slots, and two USB-C 10Gb/s ports with one supporting 18W of Power Delivery. You will have to provide power to the dock through the DC barrel connection, but that is typical for Thunderbolt devices.

Be sure to check out the Skytech Siege 3.0 Gaming Desktop i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,690. This is a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming computer. You can also grab the Acer Nitro 5 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 gaming laptop for $1,750. With the 3080 built into this laptop, you won’t have a need for this eGPU, but you can expect a great gaming experience.

GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU features:

Powerful GeForce RTX 3080 delivers incredible performance for games, creators and A.I. WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system Thunderbolt 3 plug and play Supports 3x USB 3.0 for peripherals Supports 1x Ethernet port Supports Power Delivery (PD 3.0) to charge the laptop PC RGB fusion 2.0 – 16.7M color synchronize with other AORUS devices. LHR (Lite Hash Rate) version. Powered by GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, AORUS RTX 3080 GAMING BOX transfers the Ultrabook laptop PC into a gaming platform, delivers the incredible performance for real-time ray tracing and graphics-intensive games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

