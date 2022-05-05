Save $310 on a Skytech RTX 3070-powered gaming desktop at its new low of $1,690

Amazon is offering the Skytech Siege 3.0 Gaming PC i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,690.25 shipped. Normally going for $2,000, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming desktop. Even though the Intel Core i7-10700K isn’t from the latest generation of CPUs, this gaming PC will be capable of playing modern AAA games at high framerates and quality levels with little problems. The CPU is cooled by a 240mm AIO water cooler, so you can be sure you’ll get peak performance out of the computer. The NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card will allow you to experience real-time ray tracing and DLSS. This PC is also a good way to get started with streaming if you’ve been considering it. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and would prefer a mobile solution, you can grab the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,252. This gaming laptop uses an 11th Gen Intel i7 CPU and the lesser RTX 3060 when compared to the Skytech PC. The 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display uses an IPS panel, which means colors and viewing angles will be great. You can even make your laptop act as a large Alexa Show device when you’re not gaming. The PredatorSense software allows you to control the 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting, overclock, and more. You will also have access to Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless speeds. Thunderbolt 4 is also supported with this device.

If you are a console gamer, be sure to check out our roundup of today’s console video game deals headlined by Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X at $20. The Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 gaming laptop can be had for $1,750 as well.

Skytech Siege 3.0 Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Siege 3.0 lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Siege 3.0 gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!