Grab the Oontz waterproof Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $60, more

Jared Locke -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersCambridge Soundworks
Save 14% $60

The official Cambridge Soundworks storefront on Amazon is offering the Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $70, this 14% discount comes within cents of our previous mention and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year. With its IPX7 waterproof rating and 100-foot Bluetooth range, the Oontz Angle 3 Pro can keep the party going. The battery life is stated as being 15 hours at 2/3 volume as well. If you get two of these speakers, you can have a true stereo experience. The 21W digital amp powers the drivers and passive bass radiator. You can also charge your phone with the built-in battery bank so the music never stops. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker for $18 with the on-page coupon clipped. This smaller speaker retains the 100-foot Bluetooth range and uses a 5+ watt amp to power the drivers and bass radiator. It does have a lesser IPX5 rating, meaning it can handle splashes but cannot be submerged. Both speakers also have 3.5mm audio cable inputs for use with devices lacking Bluetooth. There are 5 fewer hours of stated battery life at 2/3 volume too. This speaker is small enough to be easily tossed into a backpack and travel around with.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of the best smartphone accessory deals from $8, headlined by the elago 3-in-1 MS Trio MagSafe Charging Hub for $19. You can also take a look at the roundup of macOS and iOS app deals we’ve collected here.

Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Amp up the sounds with the outstanding audio performance and design of OontZ Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker. Engineered with 40% larger custom Neodymium drivers, for pure, crystal clear sound. Features, performance, style, and portability make it a truly exceptional Bluetooth speaker with 50% more output power with our high-performance 21-Watt Digital AMP for a louder performance for up to 15 hours, non-stop playtime! Plus, the stereo enclosure has 2x the acoustic air space and a 30% larger passive bass radiator, for deeper and richer bass.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Cambridge Soundworks

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Save 24% on an Oontz Angle 3 Shower Plus Speaker
Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Car Ven...
Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE Dual 60W USB-C/A Car Cha...
Segway’s new Ninebot speaker brings genuine engine no...
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 review: Dolby Atmos an...
Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, Traffix, Box...
BLACK+DECKER’s budget-friendly 20V MAX 1/4-inch i...
Bird’s V-frame e-bike is a great Mother’s Day gift ...
Load more...
Show More Comments