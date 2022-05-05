Grab the Oontz waterproof Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $60, more

The official Cambridge Soundworks storefront on Amazon is offering the Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $70, this 14% discount comes within cents of our previous mention and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year. With its IPX7 waterproof rating and 100-foot Bluetooth range, the Oontz Angle 3 Pro can keep the party going. The battery life is stated as being 15 hours at 2/3 volume as well. If you get two of these speakers, you can have a true stereo experience. The 21W digital amp powers the drivers and passive bass radiator. You can also charge your phone with the built-in battery bank so the music never stops. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker for $18 with the on-page coupon clipped. This smaller speaker retains the 100-foot Bluetooth range and uses a 5+ watt amp to power the drivers and bass radiator. It does have a lesser IPX5 rating, meaning it can handle splashes but cannot be submerged. Both speakers also have 3.5mm audio cable inputs for use with devices lacking Bluetooth. There are 5 fewer hours of stated battery life at 2/3 volume too. This speaker is small enough to be easily tossed into a backpack and travel around with.

Oontz Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Amp up the sounds with the outstanding audio performance and design of OontZ Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth Speaker. Engineered with 40% larger custom Neodymium drivers, for pure, crystal clear sound. Features, performance, style, and portability make it a truly exceptional Bluetooth speaker with 50% more output power with our high-performance 21-Watt Digital AMP for a louder performance for up to 15 hours, non-stop playtime! Plus, the stereo enclosure has 2x the acoustic air space and a 30% larger passive bass radiator, for deeper and richer bass.

