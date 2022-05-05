Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Minimoog, Moog Model 15, Package Inc., Traffix, more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking alongside this morning’s all-time low on the 4-pack of Apple AirTags and ongoing deals on Apple’s all-new M1 Max Mac Studio. As far as the software goes, we are now tracking deep price drops on Moog’s wonderful iOS synth gear for music makers and content creators as well as offers on Package Inc., Traffix: City Rush, Railways!, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Marklist – Manage Later Things: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Bad North: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: 57° North: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Minimoog Model D:

Taking full advantage of the iOS platform, the Minimoog Model D App incorporates a number of inspiring sound creation tools and capabilities not present on its analog antecedent. New functions include the ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module.

